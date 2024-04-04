In a significant development, the residence of IAS officer Indreswar Kalita in Guwahati underwent a rigorous raid by the CM Vigilance team on Wednesday (April 4).

The raid, conducted at Nirvana Apartments in the Sundarpur area of Guwahati, targeted the bureaucrat who was elevated to the position of IAS last year against existing vacancies.

This action follows the registration of a case against Excise Department Secretary IAS officer Indreswar Kalita by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on the first day of the fiscal year 2024–25. The case alleges that Kalita amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The raid aimed to uncover any potential wrongdoing in the accumulation of wealth beyond what could be reasonably explained by his regular sources of income. Kalita has been serving as the secretary of the Assam Excise Department since May 22, 2023.

He was one of the eleven ACS officers promoted to IAS rank by the Government of India on June 13, 2023, against vacancies. Earlier raids by the vigilance cell at Nirvana Apartments in Sundarpur reportedly revealed Kalita's alleged ownership of multiple properties in Beltola and Bhetapara areas.

Further details regarding the findings of the raid and any subsequent actions are awaited as investigations continue.