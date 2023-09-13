With only a few days remaining for the ICC World Cup to begin, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket World Cup trophy has reached Guwahati as part of its India tour.

The iconic Cricket World Cup trophy has taken centre stage on September 13 at South Point School, Barsapara. Enthusiasts and admirers of the sport can witness the trophy at the location.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour embarked on its momentous journey back in June of this year. Its spectacular inauguration saw the trophy soar to an altitude of 1,20,000 feet above the Earth, touching down thereafter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The men's ICC World Cup is set to begin on October 5.