Assam identifies 12 people untraced in Nepal flash flood incident: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 28, said the state government has so far identified 12 people from Assam who remain untraced in connection with the flash flood incident in Nepal.

In a post on X, Sarma said efforts were underway to establish contact with the missing people and ensure their safe rescue.

“Till now we have been able to establish details of 12 people from Assam who are yet to be traced in Nepal. Efforts are underway to establish connection with them and safely rescue them,” he said.

According to the list shared by the chief minister, the 12 people are from different parts of Assam, including Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts.

Three of those listed — Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary and Soneswar Narzary — are from Daidak village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district.

The list also includes Rahul Daimary from Jaipukhuri under Merapani police station in Golaghat district and Shatadal Nath from Doboka in Hojai district.

Six people from Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts are also among those reported untraced. They include Pankaj Naug of Rukmini Gaon in Guwahati, Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta and Samar Bezbaruah from Nalbari, and Dr Dipali Sarkar and Manash Kr Ghosh from Lankeshwar in Guwahati.

Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital is also on the list.

The chief minister shared the list of the stranded or missing persons dated August 28, 2026, as authorities continue efforts to locate those from Assam affected by the flash flood incident in Nepal.