Assam identifies 13 alleged infiltrators, legal action initiated: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 said the state government has identified 13 alleged infiltrators and initiated legal proceedings against them as part of its ongoing drive against illegal immigration. He, however, did not disclose where the individuals were detected.

In a post on X, Sarma said the state's "Detect, Delete, Deport" mechanism was continuing to safeguard Assam's interests.

"Our Detect, Delete, Deport mechanism is underway to secure Assam's interests. Thirteen individuals have been identified, and appropriate action has been taken to deal with them in accordance with law," he said.

The chief minister added that the government would continue to act firmly against elements considered detrimental to the state's security.

The statement comes days after the Assam government informed the Assembly that nearly 2,100 illegal foreigners had been deported, expelled or pushed back from the state over the past 10 years. According to the government, 2,023 of those individuals were from Bangladesh.