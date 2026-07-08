Assam identifies erosion-prone areas in Cachar, plans flood protection works in Udharbond

The Assam Government has identified several erosion-prone locations along the Madhura and Barak rivers in Cachar district and proposed permanent flood and erosion protection works in the Udharbond Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), subject to the availability of funds.

Replying to an unstarred question raised by Udharbond MLA Rajdeep Goala during the Assembly session on Wednesday, July 8, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain said the department had conducted multiple site inspections and prepared estimates for protection works in vulnerable areas.

According to the minister, the erosion-prone locations along the Madhura River include Nayagram, Jagannath Mandir (Manipuri Para), Shib Bari–Nayagram, Gossaipur Part-II and Gossaipur.

He said permanent flood and erosion protection schemes have been proposed for these stretches and will be taken up depending on the availability of funds.

Borgohain also informed the House that the Water Resources Department has already carried out temporary palliative measures in the erosion-affected areas of Karatigram and B.C. Gupta along the Barak River to mitigate the immediate impact of riverbank erosion.

In addition, the department has prepared permanent erosion protection projects for Karatigram, B.C. Gupta, Angarjur, Gangapara and Gossaipur. Estimates for these works have already been prepared, while implementation will be taken up after securing the necessary funds.

The minister said details of the proposed schemes have been included in Annexure-1(A) and Annexure-1(B), which have been uploaded on the NeVA portal for reference.

The government's response comes amid recurring concerns over flood-induced riverbank erosion in Cachar district, where monsoon floods continue to threaten villages, agricultural land and public infrastructure every year.