Assam: Idols vandalised at Durga temple in Goalpara, one arrested

Tension gripped Goalpara town after miscreants vandalised multiple idols at the Durga Temple complex, damaging those in the Shiva Temple, Ma Manasa Temple, and Durga Temple.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among local residents and religious groups.

According to reports, the act of desecration occurred late at night when unidentified individuals entered the temple premises and began smashing idols. The temple secretary, Banamali Das, who rushed in upon hearing the noise, was allegedly bitten on the hand by one of the miscreants as they fled the scene.

Clothes and a mobile phone believed to belong to the culprits were recovered from the temple. Based on these leads, the police launched a swift investigation.



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A massive crowd gathered outside the temple soon after the news broke, with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bengali Federation, and local residents protesting the incident and raising slogans, creating a highly charged atmosphere.

In addition to damaging the idols, the miscreants also shattered the temple’s donation box. Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, Additional SP, and Deputy SP, visited the site to assess the situation and lead the inquiry.

Goalpara Police confirmed that one person, identified as Shabuddin Ali (31), has been arrested in connection with the vandalism.

Further investigation is underway to identify any accomplices and ascertain the motive behind the attack.