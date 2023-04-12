Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12 said that if Prateek Hajela, the former coordinator of the NRC, takes voluntary retirement (VRS) it would be a victory for the people of Assam.

''His (Hajela) case has been handed over to Economic offence. Now, if after returning to Assam, he doesn't wish to work, why should I pay him? It would be better if Prateek Hajela takes VRS. It would be a victory for the people of Assam,'' Sarma said while Sarma informed while addressing the media at Janata Bhawan in Assam.



''In whichever department he will go, there will be talks that after spoiling NRC now he has come to destroy the other departments,'' Sarma added.

Several cases have been registered against Hajela for his alleged involvement in the anomalies that took place in publishing the final draft.

The cases were registered against him following a report submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which exposed several irregularities in the NRC list updating procedure.

Hajela, who is a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam cadre, was sent to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following a Supreme Court order, as his life was under threat over the NRC issue.

A total of five FIRs were lodged against him in Assam following a dispute over NRC. Interestingly, one of the FIRs was related to sedition charges.

Also read: Assam: IAS officer Prateek Hajela returning to state from Madhya Pradesh



