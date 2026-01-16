Assam igniting startup revolution, committed to strengthening startup ecosystem: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 16, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem, saying that innovation and entrepreneurship are key to shaping India’s future.

In a post shared on X, on the occasion of National Startup Day, Sarma said Assam is focused on enabling young entrepreneurs with the right support, opportunities and an environment that encourages innovation and impact-driven ventures.

On National Startup Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and enterprise that is shaping India’s future.



In Assam, we remain committed to nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem, enabling young entrepreneurs with the right support, opportunities, and an environment to… pic.twitter.com/sxJ0i1cBDn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 16, 2026



Highlighting the state’s initiatives, the Chief Minister said that 615 startups have been incubated through the Northeast Entrepreneurship and Startup Training (NEST) programme under the Assam Startup initiative since 2021.

He also pointed out that the state has created a Rs 200-crore Assam Venture Capital Fund to provide financial support to emerging startups and help them scale their ideas into sustainable businesses.

In addition, the CM Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan (CMAAA) is supporting thousands of young entrepreneurs across the state by providing institutional backing and resources, Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that Assam’s startup-focused policies aim to ignite a startup revolution in the state, empowering youth to innovate, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.