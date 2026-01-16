Assam igniting startup revolution, committed to strengthening startup ecosystem: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 16, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem, saying that innovation and entrepreneurship are key to shaping India’s future.
- Assam aims to foster a robust entrepreneurial environment for young innovators.
- The state has incubated 615 startups through the NEST programme since 2021.
- A Rs 200-crore Assam Venture Capital Fund supports emerging startups.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 16, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem, saying that innovation and entrepreneurship are key to shaping India’s future.
In a post shared on X, on the occasion of National Startup Day, Sarma said Assam is focused on enabling young entrepreneurs with the right support, opportunities and an environment that encourages innovation and impact-driven ventures.
Highlighting the state’s initiatives, the Chief Minister said that 615 startups have been incubated through the Northeast Entrepreneurship and Startup Training (NEST) programme under the Assam Startup initiative since 2021.
He also pointed out that the state has created a Rs 200-crore Assam Venture Capital Fund to provide financial support to emerging startups and help them scale their ideas into sustainable businesses.
In addition, the CM Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan (CMAAA) is supporting thousands of young entrepreneurs across the state by providing institutional backing and resources, Sarma said.
The Chief Minister added that Assam’s startup-focused policies aim to ignite a startup revolution in the state, empowering youth to innovate, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.
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