In recognition of their pivotal roles in safeguarding Assam and upholding public safety, four members of Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) received the prestigious Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak for excellence in Special Operations from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Leading the awardees is Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP and head of the STF, who was joined by team members Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP; Hemanta Kachari, LNK; and Rajkumar Kaibartta, UB Constable. This honor is a testament to their rigorous efforts to tackle critical criminal activities affecting Assam from March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024.

Under Mahanta’s leadership, the STF has executed groundbreaking operations aimed at dismantling organized crime. Through comprehensive, strategic planning, the team has made substantial progress in curbing drug trafficking, intercepting counterfeit currency circulation, and thwarting rhino poaching networks. Notably, their efforts in breaking up extensive drug networks have led to the seizure of large quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin, safeguarding Assam’s youth from the growing threat of substance abuse.

In a broader security context, the STF played a critical role in monitoring and preventing the entry of Rohingyas from Bangladesh into Assam. The unit achieved a landmark success in March 2024 when they apprehended Harish Farukhi, identified as the head of ISIS in India, along with an accomplice who had been preparing for sabotage activities in the region. This major breakthrough has disrupted ISIS’s plans, fortifying Assam’s efforts to maintain regional stability.

Additional accolades were awarded to Subrata Kumar Sen, Additional SP of Cachar, and Amrit Kumar Singha, Inspector and O.C. of Silchar Police Station, in the Field of Investigation. Their award-winning work stems from their expert handling of a high-profile case, Silchar PS case no. 2754/22, involving the tragic death of 36-year-old Jharna Panda, found on Kathal Road with severe head injuries on November 7, 2022. With the leadership of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) directed by Additional SP Sen, a thorough examination of CCTV footage led to the prompt identification and arrest of the suspects—Bijay Das, Bikram Das, and Parimal Das—within 48 hours, and the vehicle involved was also recovered.

The Director General of Police, Assam, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all recipients, lauding their steadfast dedication to professional excellence and commitment to upholding justice and security in Assam.