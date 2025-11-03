Assam, IIMC Innovation Park partner to boost startup ecosystem in North East

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation (AISF) to strengthen the state’s startup and entrepreneurship network.

The agreement was formalised between Jeevan Basavaraj, Secretary of the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups (DIIS) of the Assam government, and Ajay Jain, Chairman of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, in the presence of senior officials.

Under the partnership, IIMCIP will provide mentoring, capacity building, and funding support to help AISF nurture innovative ventures across Assam. The collaboration is part of the Assam Startup Policy 2025, which seeks to position the state as a leading hub for innovation-driven enterprises and inclusive economic growth.

IIMCIP, a not-for-profit entity under the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, has mentored over 2,000 startups and provided seed funding to 130 ventures. These initiatives have collectively raised more than Rs 2,000 crore and achieved a combined valuation of nearly Rs 8,000 crore, according to the organisation.

AISF, a Section 8 company under DIIS, functions as the state’s key platform for promoting startups and entrepreneurial activity. The new partnership will prioritise structured mentoring, investor access, and high-impact collaborations, with a particular focus on advancing women’s entrepreneurship in Assam.