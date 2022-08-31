Assam’s India Institution of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to host the 24th edition of its annual Techno-Management fest ‘Techniche 2022’ from the 2nd to the 4th of September, which will truly be held on-ground after two virtual fests, much to the anticipation of the college community.

The major highlight of Techniche 2022 is the presence of Padma Bhushan Dr. V.K.Saraswat, a current member of NITI Aayog and retired Director General of DRDO, as the Chief guest of the inauguration ceremony which will be held on 2nd September.

Techniche hosts an annual Lecture Series having a speaker lineup of esteemed personalities from diverse fields of science and technology From Nobel laureates to celebrated scientists and spokespersons, it gives the audience an insight into the plethora of knowledge and experiences our panel brings to the table.

Workshops, a vital component of the fest, provide an opportunity to sharpen one's technical abilities. Over three days, Techniche will hold in-depth workshops on cutting-edge topics. including Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, App Development, and Cloud Computing among others, which are sure to aid all participants in their future endeavours.

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There will also be a panel discussion that aims to bring in a panel of experts from varied fields to discuss a particular topic and share their unique views on the same.

For the first time, Techniche will host the Virtual Industry Tour aiming to simulate the feel of a real industry within the confines of a small auditorium.

After a two-year hiatus on all offline events due to the spread of the pandemic, Techniche conducted the 12th edition of the Guwahati Half Marathon on the 24th of April 2022 to bring back its halted annual tradition.

The marathon was an initiative to spread awareness amongst the masses for child protection and child abuse prevention.

More than 3000 people from all over the North East gathered together in support, under the slogan #Youth4Suraksha.

Furthermore, an online webinar on Sex Education, a data science hackathon called Beyond Analysis, and a competitive programming hackathon ‘CodeJunk' was organized during the months leading up to the fest.

Techniche also conducted a Flash Mob in the Roodraksh Mall, Guwahati, in the week leading up to the event to build up enthusiasm. Students of Cadence, the college's Dance Clubs, were involved with the team to organize this impromptu dance display.