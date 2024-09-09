The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is grieving the loss of a student from its community. The institute has expressed its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased student.

Following this incident, the students of IIT Guwahati said how committed the administration is to student welfare along with mental health support. The institute has initiated a probe in collaboration with local police into the circumstances leading to this incident.

At IIT Guwahati, support for students has taken a new dimension. Extended counseling services have been made available beyond normal hours. QR codes are installed on hostel room doors that would directly provide links to mental health resources, along with contact details of support. Welfare Board's Peer Mentorship Program and community activities work on building a supportive atmosphere while encouraging peer interaction.

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