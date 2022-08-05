After the online classes during the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has now resumed classes completely in physical mode with the July 2022-23 semesters being conducted entirely offline from the beginning.

More than 7,400 students are now attending classes in classrooms with the batch admitted during the pandemic attending full-semester classes in person for the first time.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “The campus is filled with zeal and enthusiasm again with the presence of students all across and the environment is full of life now. This will facilitate more intellectual interaction among the community and overall also benefit everyone, including the population that was dependent for their livelihoods on the IITG campus. I am grateful to everyone who made it possible for IIT Guwahati to go offline and return us to pre-pandemic normalcy."

After successfully hosting online and hybrid classes during the pandemic, IIT Guwahati is operating fully offline classes since the beginning of 2022-23 semester launching new courses:



(i) MTech in Bioengineering from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering

(ii) MTech in Biomedical Science and Engineering from the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Science and Technology

(iii) MDes in Electronic Product Design from the Department of Design

(iv) MDes in Electronic Packaging and Design from the Department of Design

(v) MS (R) in Polymer Science and Technology from the Centre for Sustainable Polymers

(vi) MBA from the School of Business

(vii) MA in Liberal Arts from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences

(viii) BTech programme in Energy Science and Engineering from the School of Energy Science and Engineering will commence in November 2022

The current strength of students on campus stands at 2279 male and 558 female undergraduate students, 1752 male and 392 female postgraduate students and 1689 male and 804 female PhD students on the campus. Overall, around 24% of the students are female.

To ensure the safety of its students, the institute has all COVID-19 related precautions in place and is currently hosting a massive vaccine booster dose drive as well.