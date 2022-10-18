The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to work on different disaster risk reduction initiatives and activities.

Both institutes have inked an agreement for long-term collaboration on various DRR research programs and activities.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Jogen Mohan, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management.

Following the signing of the MoU, the Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR), IITG launched its website (www.iitg.ac.in/cdmr).

During the event, Minister Jogen Mohan stated, "I believe IITG and the Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) would strengthen the state disaster management policies with their innovative and action-oriented research and technical expertise. I assure you my full support towards strengthening CDMR's institutional capacity."

The key objectives highlighted in the MoU signed by IIT Guwahati and ASDMA include capacity building for disaster risk reduction (DRR) mainstreaming, case studies, evaluation studies, undertaking research projects/innovative activities, publication of articles and awareness materials, pilot projects in the DRR area, conducting and supporting consultation, knowledge and experience sharing.

Furthermore, IIT Guwahati's Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) will serve as the focal point for research partnerships, training programs, and initiatives in this domain.