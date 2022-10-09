A B.Tech student body was found on October 9 in a hostel room of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

As per reports, the student was from Andhra Pradesh and was identified as Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj.

He was missing since October 8 and on October 9, his body was recovered hanging in Lohit Hostel.

However, his the exact reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

In a similar incident last month, a student of B.Tech from Tezpur University committed suicide. He was from Dibrugarh and his body was found hanging in the Patkai Hostel room.