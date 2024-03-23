Tauseef Ali Farooqui, a final year student of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), has allegedly joined the terrorist group ISIS. His disappearance aligns with an open letter on his LinkedIn profile named 'An Open Letter.'

The letter outlines Farooqui's radical beliefs and his choice to renounce Indian institutions and society, which he considers un-Islamic. He discloses his 'Hijrat' (migration) to an ISIS-controlled region and his intention to fight for the group. The letter also reveals his planned travel route, beginning from Pan Bazaar in Guwahati.

The letter states Farooqui's faith in Allah, disillusionment with secularism, break with 'Kafirs' (infidels), and a call for Hijrat. It also attempts to justify his actions by selectively interpreting Quranic verses and urging non-believers to convert to Islam.

Earlier on March 20, Two top-ranking ISIS leaders in India, who were reportedly hiding in a neighbouring country, were apprehended by an STF team in the Dhubri Sector.

The team, led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP(STF), Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF, was deployed in response to credible information about their planned cross-border entry to carry out sabotage activities.

Also Read: Assam: ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, aide arrested in Dhubri

The accused were detected in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri on the morning of March 20, after crossing the international border.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Haris Farooqi, the head of ISIS in India, and his associate Anurag Singh, are wanted by NIA.

As per police, "At around 4.15 am of 20/03/24, the accused persons were detected at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border. Both of them were apprehended and brought to the STF office at Guwahati. The identity of both of them was ascertained and it was found that accused Haris Farooqi @ Harish Ajmal Farukhi S/o Ajmal Farooqi of Chakrata, Dehradun is the head of ISIS in India. His associate Anurag Singh @ Rehan S/o Manbir Singh of Diwana, Panipat got converted to Islam and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/ members of ISIS in India."

Both are highly indoctrinated ISIS leaders in India, implicated in recruitment, terror funding, and planning terror acts across the nation.