Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will organize Half Marathon on April 9 as part of the annual techno-management fest ‘Techniche’, said an official statement.

As per the statement, besides the marathon, several events, competitions, and workshops will too be organized as a prelude to the annual fest.

The half marathon will start at 5:15 am from Gandhi Basti in the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, on April 9, while the 6km run will start at 6:00 am.

The Techniche 2023 team announced the schedule for this year’s Guwahati Half Marathon at a press conference, highlighting the theme for the event – Run for Zero Hunger and raise awareness for zero hunger.

The Guwahati Half Marathon with the theme "Run for Zero Hunger”, in its essence, tries to raise awareness to combat hunger and malnutrition in the region.

The theme is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition worldwide.

''The event will also provide a platform for participants to support the cause and make a positive impact in their communities,'' it added.

Post the Guwahati Half Marathon, Team Techniche will conduct a nutrition drive in which one person in need will be fed for every runner participating, it said.

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