The student community of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, is organizing its three-day Techno-Management festival ‘Techniche’ on offline mode, after holding it on the virtual platform for two years due to the pandemic.

The event will showcase varied innovations, lecture sessions by experts, and entertainment events from Friday i.e., on September 2nd.

Despite its humble beginnings, "Techniche" now boasts of being one of the largest Techno-Management Fests across India. It is the 24th edition of the fest, which is being held on-ground after two virtual fests, much to the anticipation of the college community.

The major highlight of Techniche 2022 is the presence of Padma Bhushan Dr. V.K.Saraswat, current member of NITI Aayog and retired Director General of DRDO, as the Chief guest of the inauguration ceremony which is held today.

The other events that will take place today include Nexus, Funniche, TechHunt, and a Pro Show.

Nexus, the Management Conference, aims to provide holistic insight into the corporate world through a full-fledged event featuring Keynote speeches, Panel discussions, workshops, and competitions, interspersed with networking sessions and lunches with industry professionals.

Funniche, as the name suggests, is the fun part of Techniche. One of the most notable features of the fest is the three days of entertaining, exhilarating, and thrilling tournaments and games that include competitions between the best players in the nation. This year's theme is Galactica.

TechHunt, a mystery room featuring technical questions from Electronics, Mechanics, Math, and Coding, will be set up. Each team enters the mystery chamber one at a time, with each level having its timer.

There will also be a Pro Show in the auditorium by the well-renowned sand artist, Mr. Venugopal Yadav. He will be telling a story about India and North-East culture through his art.

In the days to come, a number of other things will happen that will be equally thrilling and unforgettable.