A joint search operation by Sonitpur Police and a commando team led to the recovery of dangerous explosives in the Rubber Bagan jungle area near Udangsri village, Batashipur, under Dhekiajuli Police Station on December 19.

The operation was carried out after receiving reliable information about the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunition buried underground in the area.

The search team uncovered five hand grenades and five detonators, which were wrapped in a polythene bag. After locating the explosives, the team followed the prescribed legal procedures to seize the items. All necessary formalities were completed before transporting the explosives to the Dhekiajuli Police Station.

The seized items have been secured in safe custody at the station for further investigation. The operation highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat the presence of illegal weapons in the region.