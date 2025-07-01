Assam: Illegal band saw mill seized at Bhelakoba; forest team intensifies crackdown on timber mafia

In a major step towards curbing illegal timber operations, the Sapatgram Forest Depot team seized an unauthorised band saw mill at Bhelakoba Part III during a swift raid led by In-Charge forest officer Sahabaz Sultan. The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs from Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kumar Bania.

This seizure marks the third illegal saw mill dismantled in just one month by the forest team, signalling a sustained crackdown on timber-related crimes in the region. Alongside the mills, forest officials have also impounded several vehicles found transporting minor minerals without valid documents and seized a large stockpile of illegal timber.



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The local community has praised the forest department's intensified efforts, especially the dedication shown by the Sapatgram team. Residents say the continuous presence of the department and its zero-tolerance approach are acting as a strong deterrent against forest mafias operating in the region.

Forest officials noted that these operations are part of a broader departmental strategy aimed at protecting natural resources and enforcing environmental laws. The department has reaffirmed its commitment to continue such actions with full force in the coming weeks.

“This is not a one-off drive. We are committed to breaking the illegal timber supply chain,” said an official source, underlining the department's firm stand against environmental crime.