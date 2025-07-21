Assam: Illegal band saw mill seized in major anti-logging raid in Dhubri

A joint forest operation on Monday led to the seizure of an illegal band saw mill in the Chagolia region of Dhubri district, dealing a blow to the timber smuggling network in western Assam.

The raid, conducted by officials from the Chagolia Account Beat and Forest Check Station Range, was carried out under the direct supervision of Dhubri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kr. Bania. Range Officer Sofikur Rahman led the field team in executing the operation.

Officials said the unlicensed saw mill was actively processing timber without authorisation, a practice that has contributed significantly to forest degradation in the area. The equipment was seized on the spot, and a case has been registered as authorities begin tracing the individuals behind the operation.

“This is a strong warning to those involved in forest crimes,” DFO Bania said following the raid. “We’re intensifying our enforcement efforts and will take strict action against illegal logging operations.”

Forest personnel emphasised the role of coordination in the success of the seizure. Rahman noted that effective communication between the two forest units was key to the swift and disruption-free execution of the raid.

The bust is expected to disrupt illegal timber processing in the region and may help slow the loss of forest cover, a growing concern for local authorities. The forest department is urging citizens to report any suspicious logging or timber trade activities and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the region’s ecological resources.

Further investigation is underway to identify the operators and determine the origins of the timber processed at the facility.