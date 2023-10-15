A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by South Salmara-Mankachar police on October 15 evening for infiltrating India illegally and falsely enlisting himself as a voter in the Mankachar constituency, all while evading authorities for a staggering 16 years.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mizanur, a resident of Phulbari in the Kurigram district of Bangladesh. Mizanur crossed into Indian territory without proper documentation in 2007, finding shelter in the residence of Sonab Ali in Bhurakata village, where he spent his formative years.

Mizanur's integration into the Mankachar community deepened when he eventually married Ali's daughter, providing him with a certain level of social acceptance. To further cement his status, he used fraudulent documents to include his name in the voter list, falsely presenting himself as an Indian resident.

The arrest of Mizanur, an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, occurred during a routine police checkpoint at Thakuranbari in Mankachar on Saturday night. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had entered India illicitly in 2007, underlining a lengthy period of living in obscurity.

Following his apprehension, Mizanur was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in South Salmara-Mankachar on Sunday. Police sought a remand custody for the accused to conduct further investigations into the matter. The court, considering the gravity of the situation, granted the South Salmara-Mankachar police a four-day remand custody for Mizanur.