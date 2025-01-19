The International Human Rights Council’s Tinsukia District Committee General Secretary, L. Ratan Singh, has highlighted the ongoing issue of illegal coal mining in Assam, revealing 533 cases were registered across various police stations between 2003 and 2021. The districts involved include Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Hailakandi, Golaghat, and Guwahati.

Singh pointed out that no suo moto cases were filed by the concerned police stations during this period, as confirmed in a report by the Assam Police IGP (Law and Order), BP Kataki, submitted to the Judicial Inquiry Commission on February 21, 2021.

According to Singh, the lack of proactive measures by law enforcement indicates the involvement of government and administrative entities in perpetuating illegal coal mining, regardless of which party was in power.

Singh also criticised the lack of progress in addressing the 533 registered cases, citing the administration’s inaction on recent complaints, including one against Kanika Hojai, wife of Debolal Garlosa.

He has urged the Margherita Co-District administration, NEC CIL Coal India Margherita, the Forest Department, and Assam Police to take immediate and comprehensive action to stop illegal coal mining in critical areas such as Dehing Patkai National Park and the 83 Number Margherita constituency. Simply shutting down a few sites will not suffice, he emphasised.

Singh warned that if no significant action is taken, the Council plans to escalate the issue to the President of India and the United Nations, citing a detailed list of illegal mining sites and individuals involved.