Despite Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s strict directive of crackdown on illegal coal mining, illegal mining and transportation continues unabated in different places of Margherita under Tinsukia district.

Excessive mining has been reported in Marghertia, Tipong and Ledo area of Tinsukia district, with the syndicate racket blooming under the nose of the authorities.

As per reports, the syndicate allegedly collect up to Rs 60000 to Rs70000 from each truck carrying coal.

In one such illegal transaction, a coal laden truck bearing registration no. NL-01-AC-1711 met with an accident while loading coal from Tipong area. This proves that illegal coal transportation is still rampant in the area under the aid of the darkness of the night .

According to some reliable sources the main mastermind behind this coal syndicate is allegedly Govind Chetri. Govind Chetri and his gangs are alleged to have been carrying on this syndicate by collecting a huge amount of money from each truck to manage police, forest and politicians.

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