Lalpahar, situated under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani Police Station in the 83-number Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district, has become the epicenter of an unbridled coal syndicate. This underground operation, seemingly untouched by the anti-corruption wave led by the BJP-led government, raises questions about the efficacy of ongoing efforts against corruption.

The modus operandi of this clandestine coal syndicate is hidden behind the façade of a Village Development Council (VDC), exploiting the lack of scrutiny from Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and vigilance authorities. The syndicate has boldly displayed a price rate list near Lalpahar Sumi Church, openly inviting 4x4 vehicles to collect coal without fear of legal repercussions.

Debojit Moran, the General Secretary of Green Bud Society (NGO) in Digboi, expressed dismay over the situation. He pointed out that despite Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's pre-2021 Assembly election promise to eliminate all syndicates and entry fees gates in Assam, Lalpahar's VDC has erected a price list for every 4x4 vehicle entering the area to collect coal from the defunct Tipong Colliery.

Moran highlighted the irony of the situation, citing visits by Union Coal Minister Dr. Prahlad Joshi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to Tikak Colliery in 2021. During the visits, assurances were made that all collieries, including Bargolai Colliery, Ledo OCP, Tikak West Side Colliery, Tirap Colliery, and Tipong Colliery, would be open for legal coal mining. However, these promises remain unfulfilled, giving rise to the emergence of illegal coal mining under the guise of VDC.

The ramifications of this illicit activity extend beyond the immediate region. Moran disclosed that from November 2022 to March 2023, over 42,000 coal-loaded trucks traversed Margherita NH 315, resulting in a staggering loss of more than Rs 4000 crores. He emphasized that this substantial sum could have been a catalyst for establishing hundreds of industries and companies in the 83-number Margherita Constituency, providing employment opportunities for numerous educated youths.

In light of these revelations, Debojit Moran urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate and decisive action against the prevalent coal syndicate.