The Excise department busted an illegal liquor manufacturing factory in Assam's Howly, Barpeta district on Tuesday.

For a long time, fake and adulterated liquor was processed and manufactured in a factory that was secretly set up at Howly.

Based on information received from secret sources, the excise department of Barpeta raided the illegal liquor factory.

A team of excise persons led by Barpeta excise inspector Saurabh Pran Sharma and assistant excise inspector Prashant Pathak raided from 5 am in the morning and evicted the fake liquor racket.

Fake and adulterated liquor was made by storing rainwater in a large-scale drum and then adding spirits to the water.

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Chandra Sheel, who manufactured spurious liquor, was arrested by the excise department.

The excise team also seized empty bottles and labels of various luxury liquors.

Chandra Sheel had been selling spurious and adulterated liquor in the market by setting up an illegal factory to make liquor at home.

Chandra Sheel, a businessman who made spurious liquor, was arrested under the Excise Act.