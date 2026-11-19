A large quantity of allegedly illegal liquor was recovered during an eviction drive conducted by the administration at Mairabari market in Morigaon district on November 19, triggering a stir in the area.

During the eviction operation, a police team reportedly uncovered cartons of liquor from the house of a family bearing the surname Sahani. The recovery came as officials were carrying out the eviction drive in the market area.

According to reports, the family had allegedly been running an illegal liquor business for a long time under the cover of a grocery store. Cartons of liquor were recovered from inside the house during the operation, bringing the alleged illegal trade to light.

Meanwhile, another person allegedly involved in the liquor business, identified as Mojibur Rahman, reportedly fled the spot after getting wind of the operation.

The recovery of the liquor during an eviction drive has since become a topic of discussion in Mairabari, with the incident drawing attention to the alleged illegal liquor trade operating in the market area.