In the wake of recent crackdowns on illegal gambling operations linked to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the town of Barpeta in Assam finds itself grappling with a resurgence of unlawful activities, as multiple lottery counters continue to operate with impunity.

Despite the arrest of many IPL bookies and intensified police operations targeting gambling dens, the illegal lottery trade thrives in Barpeta town. Reports indicate that individuals with the surnames Das, Sutradhar, and Talukdar are among those perpetuating this illicit business, openly selling lottery tickets and accepting bets on IPL matches.

Amidst growing public concern, questions arise about the efficacy of law enforcement in curbing such activities. Despite assurances from authorities, the continued operation of these illegal enterprises suggests a glaring gap in enforcement measures.

The situation has prompted criticism not only from local residents but also from higher authorities. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam has previously vowed to combat illegal lotteries across the state, signaling a firm stance against such practices. However, the persistence of illegal gambling operations in Barpeta town underscores the challenges in implementing these commitments effectively.

The role of the Barpeta police has come under scrutiny, with many expressing disappointment at their apparent inability to address the issue. The fact that illegal lottery counters operate brazenly in the heart of the city reflects poorly on law enforcement efforts and raises questions about their commitment to maintaining public order.

In light of these developments, residents of Barpeta are calling upon the authorities to take urgent action to dismantle these illegal gambling networks and restore lawfulness to their community. They remain hopeful that the Barpeta police will heed their concerns and act swiftly to address this pressing issue.