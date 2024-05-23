Assam's Bongaigaon distrct is at the center of a brewing controversy as several diagnostic centers are accused of providing medical services unlawfully.

Allegations have emerged that post graduate residents, who are barred from private practice by government directives, are operating sonography services at Devadaru Diagnostic Centre in Abhayapuri.

One such instance involves Anupriti Sinha, a post graduate resident at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital. Sinha has been implicated in providing sonography services at the Devadaru Diagnostic Centre, charging patients Rs 1,200 per procedure.

This activity directly contravenes government orders prohibiting post graduate residents from engaging in private medical practice.

Victims of this malpractice have voiced their concerns, accusing these diagnostic centers of exploiting patients for higher profits under the guise of medical care.

They allege that these centers have proliferated unchecked, likening their rapid emergence to mushrooms after rain, and are deceiving the public with illegal medical services.

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