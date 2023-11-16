An illicit network engaged in the unauthorized excavation of minor minerals has reportedly established deep roots in Dhubri, Assam, with the suspected collaboration of certain officials from the Dhubri Forest Division and the Mahaldar of Soulmari sand & gravel minor mineral unit. The alleged mastermind behind this illicit operation is said to be Sarat Das, who holds the dual role of Range Officer for the Forest Protection Squad and Sapatgram Forest Depot under Dhubri Forest Division.

The clandestine activities came to public attention when excavators and dredger machines were discovered operating outside designated mining areas along the Tipkai river. The unauthorized operations were observed in Kuarpar, Murabari, and various locations within the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), including Khudnamari in Dhubri, adjacent to the Sapatgram Forest Depot.

Information obtained indicates that the network, allegedly led by individuals such as Biswajit Brahma, Hafizur, Raju, and Dilip Saha, exploits E-Challan documents from the Soulmari sand and gravel minor mineral unit for illegal transactions within Dhubri's jurisdiction. This group, aided by local individuals, is purportedly evading government taxes and royalties through their illicit operations.

Meanwhile, in the Sonamoyee area under Dhubri Forest Division, unauthorized sand and gravel extraction takes place under the influence of Sarat Das, the Sapatgram Forest Range Officer. Shockingly, this operation unfolds right in front of the Sapotgram police station, raising questions about the extent of the alleged nexus's reach.

In the Boalkamri village (Changbandha) area near the Tipkai river, a significant sand extraction operation is observed, facilitated by country boats and engine-fitted boats operated by the same alleged nexus. This extensive network utilizes river routes to transport the illegally obtained sand across various riverine areas in Dhubri.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that the purported nexus engages in document forgeries, with Forest Range Officer Sarat Das allegedly receiving substantial commissions for abusing his position of authority to support the illicit network.