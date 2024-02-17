The Abhayapuri police in Bongaigaon district launched an intensified operation against illegal money lender Sudkhor Washir Ahmed, also known as Dhano. The operation yielded success as the police managed to apprehend him in Jogighopa today, where he had been in hiding.

The police had conducted a thorough search operation at various locations to locate Sudkhor Washir Ahmed, and their efforts bore fruit when they discovered him in Jogighopa. The arrest followed a meticulous operation to track down the wanted individual.

In conjunction with Sudkhor's arrest, the Abhayapuri police also conducted searches at Sudkhor's establishment. The details of these searches have not been disclosed yet.

Additionally, a significant development in the case occurred with a man filing a FIR against Sudkhor Washir Ahmed at the Abhayapuri police station. The FIR reflects the legal steps being taken against Sudkhor in connection to the allegations made by the complainant.

The successful arrest is indicative of the dedication and efficiency of the Abhayapuri police force in their mission to maintain law and order. The community can find reassurance in the proactive measures taken by the police to address criminal activities and bring those responsible to justice.

As the investigation progresses, more details may emerge, shedding light on the nature of the accusations against Sudkhor Washir Ahmed and the subsequent legal proceedings.