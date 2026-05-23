Assam: Illegal sand-laden dumper seized in Sonapur during late night operation

A dumper allegedly transporting sand illegally from Morigaon was seized during a late-night operation in the Sonapur Range area on May 23, officials said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was intercepted during a crackdown on illegal activities being conducted across the jurisdiction of the Sonapur Range. During questioning, the driver reportedly admitted that the sand was being transported unlawfully.

The enforcement drive has been intensified following the joining of Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika in the Sonapur Range. Officials said increased surveillance and field-level monitoring have been initiated to curb illegal extraction and transportation of sand and other natural resources in the region.

The latest seizure is being viewed as part of a broader campaign against illegal sand mining and smuggling activities that have reportedly remained a persistent concern in several areas.

Authorities stated that strict measures are being enforced to prevent violations related to illegal extraction and transportation of sand. The Sonapur Range administration has also indicated that similar operations will continue in the coming days as part of efforts to strengthen regulation and protect natural resources.