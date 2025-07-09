Assam: Illegal sand mining in Kulsi River poses grave threat to endangered River Dolphins

Rampant illegal sand mining and smuggling continue unabated from the Kulsi River under the West Kamrup Forest Division in Assam, raising serious environmental and ecological concerns. Despite the region falling under the ecologically sensitive Western Assam Wildlife Division, illicit activities such as sand extraction, deforestation, and illegal charcoal trade have reportedly escalated in recent months.

The Kulsi River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra and a known habitat for the endangered Ganges river dolphins (locally known as Xihu), is now facing a severe ecological crisis. According to a 2024 report by the Wildlife Institute of India, the estimated dolphin population in the 61 km stretch of Kulsi stands at just 20. The population decline is attributed to increasing sand mining, disruption of river dynamics, and habitat destruction.

Daily, an estimated 50 to 70 trucks carry illegally mined sand from the Kulsi River to destinations including Guwahati. Shockingly, these operations continue with impunity despite the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980—both of which prohibit the non-forest use of forest land without central approval. Moreover, Supreme Court directives banning mining in protected areas remain blatantly disregarded.

In a paradoxical development, the Assam government recently celebrated the closing ceremony of Van Mahotsav at the Kulsi site itself, with Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sandeep Kumar in attendance. Yet, illegal mining resumed the very next day, raising serious questions about enforcement and accountability.

Kulsi Forest Range, situated within 1 to 5 km from the main mining zones, along with nearby beat offices under Loharghat, Kulsi, Bamunigaon, and Nagarbera Riverine Ranges, has failed to halt the operations. The main West Kamrup Forest Division office lies barely 13 km away from the epicenter of the activity.

In addition to sand smuggling, widespread deforestation in the region has triggered a cascading ecological imbalance. Elephants, deprived of food and habitat, have entered human settlements, damaging paddy fields, banana and jackfruit plantations, and even houses. The illegal felling of trees for charcoal production and timber supply to Brahmaputra riverine areas has further degraded the local ecosystem.

The fallout has also extended to agricultural and economic sectors. Orange orchards in the region are reportedly yielding less produce due to environmental stress, while Muga silk (Golden Silk of Assam) production has declined due to erratic weather and habitat disruption.

Despite repeated violations occurring within close proximity to multiple forest offices, forest department officials have failed to contain the ongoing ecological degradation, sparking public concern and calls for urgent intervention.