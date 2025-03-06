Authorities have dismantled an illegal sawmill in Dhubri as part of an intensified crackdown on unauthorised timber operations. The joint operation involved forest officials from multiple divisions and was aimed at curbing illegal deforestation.

Led by Protection Range Officer Sofikur Rahman, the raid was carried out by personnel from the Sapatgram staff, Dhubri Forest Division's Protection staff, and Khoraghat Range staff of Parbatjhora Forest Division.

The unauthorised sawmill, located within Kokrajhar’s jurisdiction, was identified and seized in a decisive action against illegal logging.

Forest department officials stated that such enforcement efforts would continue to safeguard forest resources and deter unlawful timber activities. The recent seizure underlines the department’s commitment to upholding environmental laws and preventing the depletion of forest cover.