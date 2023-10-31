At the time when the Assam state police have been simultaneously preventing illegal drugs business and other illegal activities, on the other hand, in Boko under the Kamrup rural district law and order jurisdiction, illegal teer gambling has mushroomed up in large numbers.

Illegal teer gambling counters have been established all over Boko and are being run openly under the Boko Police station.

Surprisingly the counters are situated in areas such as the Boko Bus Stand, Boko Daily Market area, near Boko Police Station, Chamaria area under Chamaria Police Out Post, Bhalukghata, Jambari, Singra, Rajapara, Hahim, Gamerimura, Malibari, Tarabari, Balijhar and many other places.

Many sources willingly gave information on how and who runs the illegal teer gambling without any hesitation in Boko area. But the sources don't want to disclose their names due to the threat of life from the gamblers.

Sources said, now the situation is even worse, because some members of the counters are using social media networks like Whatsapp, Telegram, Facebook etc to collect the numbers to run the illegal teer gambling as they develop it to the next level.

"Even they use Google Pay, Phonepe and other online payment services to hide the gambling from the police and other people, though it is a fruitful service from gamblers as it runs cashless." said an anonymous source.

The source also mentioned that people can bet till the evening 4pm and every Sunday it is closed. According to the source, the teer gambling is hosted in Khanapara's Assam part and Shillong in Meghalaya.

It is to be mentioned that, teer gambling as a sport is popular in neighbouring state Meghalaya, where it has been legal since 1982. It has existed for as long as the state of Meghalaya itself, which was carved out from Assam in 1972.

There is a strong reaction among the conscious community in Boko. The reason behind this reaction is how the gamblers run it openly even after the teer gambling is illegal in Assam.

According to the source, many lakhs rupees transactions are done every day except Sunday. The source also alleged that some home guards under the Boko Police Station collects bribes from the teer counter owners per month.