Assam: Illegal timber seized in Boko, forest department cracks down on smuggling route

The forest department seized a Tata DI vehicle carrying a large consignment of illegally transported Sal timber valued at several lakh rupees from Baghor village under Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The operation was led by Singra Range Forest Officer Kamal Deka following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of illicit timber through the area.

According to sources, the seized timber was allegedly being smuggled from the Assam–Meghalaya border region and was en route to the Charan area when the Singra Forest Range team intercepted the vehicle. Officials stated that the vehicle had been concealed in the locality before the raid was conducted and the timber consignment confiscated.

Forest officials said the operation reflects continuing concerns over timber smuggling activities along the inter-state border, where forest resources remain vulnerable to illegal extraction and transportation.

Authorities further noted that deforestation continues to pose a major challenge in the West Kamrup Forest Division, with timber smuggling networks allegedly taking advantage of porous border routes to move high-value wood.

The forest department said surveillance and enforcement measures have been intensified in an effort to curb illegal logging activities and protect forest resources in the region.