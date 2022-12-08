The department of forest conducted a raid operation in the Kaunbari Bazar area under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district and seized illegal timbers worth over Rs 20 lakh.

As per sources, in a joint operation, a team of DFO Dhubri along with Rabeya Begum Circle Officer Athani and Gauripur police personnel conducted the raid operation.

Based on specific information, during the raid operation more than twenty shops were demolished, where the illegal wooden planks and other sawn timbers were stocked illegally.

The twenty shops were running the business in the Kaunbari Bazar for a long time, without holding any valid documents as per forest officials.

Also Read: Arunachal: Rampant illegal timber trade unearthed at Pasighat Reserve forest, probe ordered

Dipak Chandra Deka DFO Dhubri, talking with India Today NE said the illegal timbers will be taken under forest custody and further investigation into the matter will continue.

Earlier in October, Illegally logged wood from one of the most biodiverse regions of Arunachal Pradesh is being exported and ended up in the hands of consumers across other parts of the northeast.

The video footage acquired by India Today NE reveals a huge amount of timbers are been chopped down illegally and are being transported via the Siang river to Assam which passes through the D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in an organised manner.