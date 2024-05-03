Sonitpur Police have apprehended three individuals and seized illegal arms and ammunition from their possession. Acting on intelligence, an operation was conducted in the early hours led by Additional SP (Crime) Moushumi Kalita at Muslim Chapori situated on the southern banks of Brahmaputra.

During the operation, three individuals identified as Saidul Islam (35), Anarul Hussain (32), and Hibjur Rahman (24) were taken into custody. Additionally, a pistol along with two rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter. However, they have refrained from disclosing additional details regarding the operation.

In a statement released on social media platform ‘X’, the Sonitpur Police confirmed the operation, stating, “Acting on intelligence, an operation led by Additional SP (Crime) Moushumi Kalita, APS, was launched today at 2 am at Muslim Chapori under Thelamara PS, on the southern banks of Brahmaputra. In the operation, one pistol with 2 rounds of ammunition has been recovered.”

The statement continued, “Three individuals, namely: 1. Saidul Islam (35), 2. Anarul Hussain (32), 3. Hibjur Rahman (24), all from Muslim Chapori, PS-Thelamara, have been apprehended. Further investigation is ongoing.”