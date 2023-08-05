The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on August 6 and 7.

While a yellow warning has been issued for other areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert in a number of districts.

On August 6, the RMC issued a yellow alert for Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Hojai, Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, and South Salmara Mancachar.



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An orange alert was issued for Charaideo, Karbi Anglong East, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Baksa.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, while an orange alert has been issued for Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, and Cachar.

Taking to Twitter, IMD wrote, “Attention #Assam & #Meghalaya! Get ready for heavy rain on 6th and 7th August. Be cautious and take necessary steps to stay safe.”

Very heavy downpour is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 6 to 9.