The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected varying rainfall patterns across the northeastern states over the next five days, beginning March 1. While Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness intermittent showers, dry conditions will likely persist in several other states.

Day-wise Rainfall Forecast

March 1: Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Arunachal Pradesh, with scattered showers in Assam and Nagaland. Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience isolated rain.

March 2: Rainfall intensity is likely to decrease, with only a few locations in Arunachal Pradesh receiving light to moderate showers. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram may witness isolated rainfall, while Tripura is expected to remain dry.

March 3: Rain activity will further decline, with only isolated showers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland. Dry conditions will dominate Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

March 4: Arunachal Pradesh may see light rain at isolated places, while the rest of the northeastern region is expected to remain predominantly dry.

March 5: A slight uptick in rainfall is forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, with light to moderate showers at a few locations. The dry spell is likely to persist across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The IMD has issued a weather alert for the next 24 hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds across parts of the Northeast. Despite the shifting rain patterns, no significant temperature variations—both minimum and maximum—are anticipated across the region.