India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and predictions for the northeastern region of India over the next five days, highlighting persistent cyclonic circulations and anticipated rainfall patterns.

Starting with the current weather conditions, a cyclonic circulation persists over east Bihar and its surrounding areas at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. A trough extends from this circulation over east Bihar to south Chhattisgarh, traversing across Jharkhand and Odisha. Additionally, another cyclonic circulation is observed over northeast Assam at an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Moving on to the rainfall predictions, on Day 1, light to moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with similar conditions anticipated in many areas of Assam & Meghalaya. Few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura might also witness rainfall.

On Day 2, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in most areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. This pattern is likely to continue on Day 3, with rainfall expected in many places across the mentioned states.

Day 4 is expected to bring similar rainfall patterns, with most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya experiencing light to moderate showers, along with several areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Finally, on Day 5, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted across most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with many areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura also experiencing similar conditions.

Warnings accompany these predictions, with thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated places across various states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura throughout the five-day period. Wind gusts of 30-40 kmph are also anticipated in these regions. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.