The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, has issued a warning for heavy thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning across several districts of Assam today. According to the alert, adverse weather conditions are expected between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, potentially affecting Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Sribhumi districts.

The alert comes as multiple parts of Assam remain inundated following days of incessant rainfall, severely impacting both rural and urban populations. As per official sources, six districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Cachar — have reported flood-related damage.

Over the past 24 hours, no flood-related casualties have been reported. However, floodwaters have displaced or affected 1,856 individuals in rural regions, while urban areas have seen a significantly higher impact, with 10,150 people reportedly affected.

Tragically, five individuals lost their lives due to a landslide triggered by the heavy rainfall in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. Local authorities and disaster response teams are monitoring the situation closely as more rainfall is anticipated over the coming days.

Residents in the alerted districts have been advised to take necessary precautions, remain indoors during the specified thunderstorm window, and follow guidance from district disaster management authorities.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) continues to coordinate relief efforts and provide real-time updates to mitigate the impact of the ongoing weather situation.