The Bihu celebrations in the city may be hampered as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms over Assam and Meghalaya over the next five days.

Taking to Twitter, IMD stated, “Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura within the next 5 days. Isolated very high rainfall is expected across Assam and Meghalaya on the 10th, 13th, and 14th, and over Arunachal Pradesh on the 10th, 13th, and 14th.”

Indian Meteorological Department, the weather forecasting body also predicted heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 10, 13, and 14 while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 10th April 2022.

''Heavy rainfall likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th, 13th & 14th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th April 2022. ''Under the influence of trough over south Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels,'' it said in another tweet.