The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Guwahati has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain in several districts of Assam.

The alert, issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), forecasts these weather conditions to persist over the next three hours.

According to the IMD bulletin, the districts likely to be affected include Darrang, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Marigaon, Nagaon, and West Karbi Anglong.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures and stay indoors during the expected thunderstorms.

The ASDMA has urged the public to avoid open fields, isolated trees, and high ground to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

Additionally, fishermen and those engaged in outdoor activities have been advised to refrain from venturing into water bodies during this period.