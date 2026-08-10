Assam: IMFL consignment seized in Dima Hasao’s Jatinga, one arrested

Acting on specific information, a police team led by DySP Bitu Baishya intercepted a truck at Jatinga under Haflong Police Station in Dima Hasao district while it was allegedly transporting Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) illegally to Mizoram through Dima Hasao.

During the operation, police apprehended one person from Kamrup (Rural) district and seized 16 cartons of IMFL from the vehicle.

The consignment was allegedly being transported without proper authorisation. Police have launched a further investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the liquor and identify others who may be involved in the alleged illegal transportation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.