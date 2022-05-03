Several key decisions were made at the Assam Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced them on Twitter.

CM wrote in his tweet, "At the weekly #Assamcabinet, we took several important decisions related to building a new bridge over the Brahmaputra, hiking State subsidy for PMAY houses, recruitment of teachers, new medical colleges, boosting river transport and upgrading ITIs & polytechnics, among others."

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/assam-govt-will-spend-47-crores/

Decisions on parity in Bridge on Brahmaputra, subsidy on PMAY housing , Assam Complex in Maharashtra, New Medical Colleges, Relief to HPC employees, Teacher recruitment, Upgrading Polytechnics & ITIS, boost to river transport were announced in the official release.

Key decisions are as follow:

Bridge on Brahmaputra

'Assam Bridge Project - II' approved - 4-lane extradosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari & Sualkuchi to be constructed

Approximate cost: 3,197 crore

Length: 4.08 km

Will shorten distance between LGBI Airport and lower Assam districts by 25 km and ensure seamless connectivity to Sualkuchi & Amingaon from the airport.

PMAY housing subsidy

Enhancement of State subsidy for houses being constructed under PMAY HFA (Urban) from 350,000 to 60,000 in respect of all incomplete houses, which will help beneficiaries in meeting any additional expenditure

Approval to release of 30,000 for early completion of houses under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY HFA (Urban) as 3rd instalment to those beneficiaries who have reached roof level, which will help complete thousands of incomplete houses

This will benefit 1,16,380 beneficiaries with additional spending of approximately 116.3 cr, making Assam the first state to undertake such an innovative step

Boost to river transport

Contract for construction of Terminal & Riverine Infrastructure at Guwahati Gateway Ghat approved

Total contract value: 289.45 crore

- Will integrate connectivity & safe communication in ferry ghats of Guwahati & North Guwahati along with boosting tourism potential of the Brahmaputra

Assam Inland Waterways Company Ltd (AIWCL), a fully-owned State Govt company to be formed

Company's mandate to be

- Establish, maintain and operate cost-effective water transportation services within Assam, including river cruises

- Develop & maintain all-weather ports, jetties, passenger terminals, etc

Upgrading Polytechnics & ITIS

34 Polytechnics and 43 Government ITIS to be upgraded as Centres of Excellence in association with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL)

Will provide upskilling opportunities to skilled workers of Assam working in various industries like tea processing, food processing, handicrafts & textiles, etc

Proposed project cost: ₹ 2,390 crore

Teacher recruitment

Recruitment of Graduate & Post Graduate teachers in Govt and Provincialised High & Higher Secondary Schools approved

3,564 posts for Graduate Teachers

1,304 posts for Post Graduate Teachers

Relief to HPC employees

Approval to release of ₹308.75 cr as part of the ₹ 700-cr relief package to employees of Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd

This will provide further support to the employees of the paper mills and is in line with the commitment of the State Govt

New Medical Colleges

Administrative approval to construction of new Medical Colleges & Hospitals at Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon

The hospitals will be constructed under NIDA and implemented by Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority (AIFA)

Total project cost: ₹ 2,000 cr

Assam Complex in Maharashtra