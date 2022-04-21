Some major decisions were taken in the weekly Assam cabinet meeting on Wednesday under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

The State Cabinet made a number of important decisions, including allocating land for the Bhutan Consulate, petitioning the Supreme Court on Aadhaar cards, approving the construction of 1,085 bridges, reserving jobs for ex-servicemen, and simplifying land allotment.

The Cabinet has decided to file an Interlocutory Application (IA) with the Supreme Court to allow the state's 28 lakh residents to receive Aadhaar cards. The goal of an Interlocutory Application (IA) is to provide interim relief to the parties in pending cases.

The Cabinet also approved the allocation of five bighas of land in Dimoria, Sonapur Revenue Circle, for the establishment of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate. The Cabinet authorised the World Bank-funded Assam State Bridge Infrastructure Project, which will cost Rs 4,360 crore and will build 1,085 road bridges. The Cabinet made it easier for state and federal government agencies to build godowns or warehouses by simplifying the land allotment mechanism.

Currently, such proposals are approved by land advisory committees (LACs) and referred to the Revenue Department. The ideas are sent to the Cabinet for approval by the Revenue Department. After receiving the Cabinet letter, the deputy commissioners allot lands for the purpose. However, after approval by the LACs, the deputy commissioners will henceforth grant land for such purposes.

The Cabinet approved a Rs 10 crore ex-gratia payment plan called the CM's Scheme for Public Emergency. This scheme is intended to provide emergency financial assistance to people who have died as a result of floods, fire damage or loss, the next of kin of those who have died in boat incidents, ailing national level athletes, and others. Ex-servicemen seeking for grade 1 and grade 2 positions in the State Government will receive a 2 per cent job reservation, according to the Cabinet.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the allocation of 77 bighas of land in the Kukurmara region of the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle in the Kamrup district for a CRPF camp.