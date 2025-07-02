Assam: Imported malaria cases complicate disease control as Dhubri battles vector-borne surge

Health authorities in Assam’s Dhubri district are facing a growing challenge in managing a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases, with a significant portion of recent malaria cases believed to be imported from outside the district. The situation is further strained by new cases of dengue and a fatality caused by Japanese Encephalitis.

According to officials, 14 malaria cases have been confirmed so far. Of those, 10 patients had recent travel history to other parts of India or abroad, including South Africa, Mumbai, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Kokrajhar near the Bhutan border. The likely importation of these cases adds a complex layer to ongoing containment and surveillance operations.

The district has also reported four new dengue cases, raising the total count and intensifying public health concerns. Meanwhile, the death of one individual due to Japanese Encephalitis has heightened urgency among health authorities.

In response, the Dhubri health department has declared a high alert. Efforts are being stepped up, including contact tracing for all malaria cases, both local and imported, and mosquito control measures such as fogging and the distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Officials are also focusing on bolstering surveillance at transport hubs and border areas. Travellers are being urged to report symptoms early, especially those returning from regions with known outbreaks. Public awareness campaigns are underway to promote preventive measures and early detection.