Assam imposes ban on rail transport of live pigs amid rising Swine Fever threat

In a move to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Government of Assam has banned the transportation of live pigs via railways to and through the state with immediate effect, citing a surge in ASF cases and its devastating impact on the state's piggery sector since 2020.

The decision, announced through an official notification, comes in light of alarming new outbreaks of the highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease among pigs, which has a 100% mortality rate. While railway transport is now prohibited, the government has allowed restricted transportation by road, subject to strict adherence to an updated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on June 27, 2025.

Key Provisions of the Updated SOP:

Rail Transport Banned: No movement of live pigs by railway is permitted until further notice.

Road Transport Allowed with Conditions:

Transit of live pigs (including piglets for breeding) from ASF-free states or abroad is only permitted through Srirampur Check Post in Kokrajhar district.

Boxirhat Check Post in Dhubri district is barred for pig transportation.

Piglets must meet specific weight criteria — not exceeding 20 kg from Indian states, and 40–60 kg if imported.

Intra-District & Inter-District Movement: Permitted within Assam only for local farmers, with adherence to bio-security and disease control norms.

ASF-Free Certification: Each consignment must be accompanied by:

Health Certificate (within 7 days) from a government veterinary officer.

Transit Certificate under Rule 96 of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978.

Full details of origin, destination, number of animals, and transporter identity.

Application Process for Breeding Stock: Farmers must submit:

Passport-sized photo, Aadhaar card

Land ownership/lease documents

Physical verification and GPS-tagged photos of their farms

Limit: Not more than 200 piglets per consignment

Border Protocols:

Entry must be informed 72 hours in advance to Srirampur police station.

Random blood testing and quarantine may be conducted.

All vehicles must be sanitized before entry and exit at Assam borders.

Night-time transport prohibited.

Penalties and Legal Action:

Violations attract a fine of ₹2,000 per pig or ₹3,00,000 per vehicle, whichever is higher.

Repeat offenders face double fines, blacklisting of vehicle and owner for 5 years, and possible criminal prosecution under relevant animal disease and cruelty laws.

Defaulting on fines may result in confiscation and culling without compensation if ASF is confirmed.

Transit Restrictions:

No unloading of pigs in Assam during transit to other Northeastern states.

No disposal of animal waste along transit routes.

Transporters are liable for animal deaths or losses during quarantine.

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department has deployed teams to monitor entry points and ensure compliance. Regular review of the SOP has been assured by the government to respond to evolving ASF threats.

The move reflects Assam’s firm stance on disease containment, prioritizing both animal health security and the economic interests of pig farmers, while minimizing the risk of ASF transmission within and beyond its borders.