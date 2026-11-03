The Kokrajhar district administration has declared a five-kilometre radius around Gelaguri village a prohibited zone after a female Royal Bengal tiger, reportedly straying from West Bengal, was spotted in the forest-fringe area.

The Kokrajhar district administration in Assam has imposed restrictions across a five-kilometre radius around Gelaguri village following the sighting of a female Royal Bengal tigress that reportedly strayed from neighbouring West Bengal.

In an order issued on November 3, District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, declared the area a prohibited and buffer zone, citing potential risks to human life and livestock and the possibility of public gatherings obstructing the forest department's efforts to capture the animal.

According to the order, the tigress was first reported in the forest-fringe area of Gelaguri village under Dotma Revenue Circle in Kokrajhar district on November 2. The sighting was reported by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Kachugaon Division.

The five-kilometre restricted zone covers Gelaguri, East Bongshigaon, West Dangarkhuti, North Bhalukmari, Dangarkhuti and Ghoramari villages.

As part of the restrictions, gatherings of five or more people for the purpose of watching or chasing the tigress have been prohibited. Entry of members of the general public into forest and jungle patches within the restricted area will also require prior permission from the Divisional Forest Officer of the Haltugaon/Kachugaon Division.

The administration has further prohibited the carrying of firearms, daos, spears, traps, poison and snares within the area.

The order also bars the bursting of firecrackers, beating of drums, use of loudspeakers, lighting of fires and use of flashlights to trace the animal, warning that such activities could disturb the capture operation.

Private drone operations, as well as videography and photography of the capture operation, will not be permitted without prior authorisation from the Divisional Forest Officer.

The district administration has also prohibited the circulation of rumours and fake news on social media concerning the tigress, including claims about it being a man-eater or reports of its shooting.

However, the restrictions will not apply to authorised forest department capture teams, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) experts, police personnel, magistrates, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and forest protection personnel deployed for the operation. Government officials engaged in maintaining law and order and other persons specifically authorised by the District Magistrate or Divisional Forest Officer will also be exempted.

The prohibitory order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until the Divisional Forest Officer formally declares the capture operation closed, whichever is earlier.

The administration has warned that violations of the order will invite prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The order has been circulated to the Assam government, senior forest officials, police authorities and concerned administrative officers for necessary action and enforcement.